Parfum Femme Suna Delisea SUNA PARFUM FEMME EDP EDP 150 ml

Politique - 15/11/2024

Inéligibilité requise contre Marine Le Pen: courrier, pétition, interviews...le RN riposte

Marine Le Pen a affirmé ce vendredi que sa "mort politique" était "réclamée", en réponse à la peine d'inéligibilité avec exécution immédiate qui a été requise contre elle dans l'affaire des...

Inéligibilité requise contre Marine Le Pen: "Il faut que la présomption d'innocence prévale", affirme Matthieu Valet (député européen RN)

André Vallini (ancien ministre): "Marine Le Pen se victimise (...) Je ne pense pas que ce soit la meilleure stratégie à adopter par rapport aux magistrats"

Economie - 23/05/2023

La Marocaine Vie : Mise en place réussie de la norme IFRS 17

La Marocaine Vie a mis en place avec succès la première norme internationale d’information financière s’appliquant exclusivement aux contrats d’assurance. Elle devient ainsi la première compagnie au...

Les investisseurs japonais déclarent vouloir faire plus d’affaires avec l’Afrique

Hydrogène vert: comment le Maroc devient incontournable

International - 15/11/2024

Victor Dupont, doctorant détenu près d'un mois en Tunisie, est rentré en France, annonce le Quai d'Orsay

La détention de ce doctorant avait été annoncée le 31 octobre par le directeur de son laboratoire de recherches à l'Université Aix-Marseille. Source :...

Sénégal : la fin de la pêche européenne dans les eaux sénégalaises

En Namibie, le plus vieux désert du monde offre ses hauteurs et ses paysages extraterrestres aux visiteurs

Maroc

La Marocaine Vie : Mise en place réussie de la norme IFRS 17

La Marocaine Vie a mis en place avec succès la première norme internationale d’information...

Hydrogène vert: comment le Maroc devient incontournable Hydrogène vert: comment le Maroc devient incontournable

L'AFD ET LES ORGANISATIONS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ CIVILE (OSC) AU MAROC L'AFD ET LES ORGANISATIONS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ CIVILE (OSC) AU MAROC

L’écoresponsabilité, une priorité pour le développement du réseau routier marocain L’écoresponsabilité, une priorité pour le développement du réseau routier marocain

Sénégal

SENEGAL-ETATSUNIS-COOPERATION / Financement de la santé : le Sénégal va signer une lettre d’exécution avec l’USAID, mardi

Dakar, 22 mai (APS) – Le ministre des Finances et du Budget, Mamadou Moustapha Ba, et Paloma...

Saint-Louis-renforcement de la résilience et promotion des systèmes alimentaires durables : l’Isra, le Pnud et l’Adepme s’allient pour un partenariat fructueux

Célébration de la Quinzaine de l’Europe : L’Ue et le Sénégal veulent un partenariat renforcé

Sédhiou-accompagnement des initiatives d’autosuffisance en riz : le Projet de développement de la chaîne de valeurs du riz s’active pour 10.000 t/an

Côte d'Ivoire

En Côte d’Ivoire, Simone Gbagbo demande « pardon » aux victimes de crises politiques

Lors d’un meeting à Bouaké, l’ancienne première dame a également demandé le retour de Guillaume...

Culture - À Abidjan, Booba électrise le 15e Femua

Renforcement de la sécurité maritime dans le Golfe de Guinée : La Grèce finance une formation à Abidjan

Côte d’Ivoire: le président Ouattara prévoit une croissance du PIB de 7,2% en 2023