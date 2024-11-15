Laissez-vous surprendre par le parfum de marque Parfum Femme Suna Delisea SUNA PARFUM FEMME EDP EDP 150 ml et faites ressortir votre féminité en portant ce parfum femme 100 % authentique. Sa composition unique exalte un parfum à votre image. Découvrez sans plus tarder nos produits Delisea 100 % authentiques !
Caractéristiques:
Végane
Emballage durable
Type: EDP (Eau de Parfum)
Nom du parfum: Suna
Genre: Femme
Type de fragrance: EDP
Ingrédients:
Water (Aqua)
Alpha-isomethyl ionone
Benzyl salicylate
Coumarin
Fragance (parfum)
Limonene
Linalool
Citral
Benzyl alcohol
Benzyl benzoate
Geraniol
Alcohol denat (ethyl alcohol)
En savoir plus
Caractéristiques:
Végane
Emballage durable
Type: EDP (Eau de Parfum)
Nom du parfum: Suna
Genre: Femme
Type de fragrance: EDP
Ingrédients:
Water (Aqua)
Alpha-isomethyl ionone
Benzyl salicylate
Coumarin
Fragance (parfum)
Limonene
Linalool
Citral
Benzyl alcohol
Benzyl benzoate
Geraniol
Alcohol denat (ethyl alcohol)
En savoir plus