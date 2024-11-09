Parfum Homme Aigner Parfums EDT

Politique - 09/11/2024

RN: Le livre de Jordan Bardella sort ce samedi...en plein procès de Marine Le Pen

En plein procès de Marine Le Pen, le président du RN trace sa route et explique sa vision politique dans un livre autobiographique. Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/rn-le-livre-de-jor...

Fermeture d'usines Michelin: "Une autre politique est possible", assure Aurélie Trouvé (LFI)

Manifestation contre Yaël Braun-Pivet à Lyon: Michel Barnier apporte son soutien à la présidente de l'Assemblée

Economie - 23/05/2023

La Marocaine Vie : Mise en place réussie de la norme IFRS 17

La Marocaine Vie a mis en place avec succès la première norme internationale d’information financière s’appliquant exclusivement aux contrats d’assurance. Elle devient ainsi la première compagnie au...

Les investisseurs japonais déclarent vouloir faire plus d’affaires avec l’Afrique

Hydrogène vert: comment le Maroc devient incontournable

International - 09/11/2024

Inondations au Soudan du Sud : 1,4 million de personnes touchées, 379 000 déplacées

Le Soudan du Sud, l'un des pays les plus pauvres au monde, fait face aux pires inondations qu'il ait jamais connues depuis des dizaines d'années. Source :...

Au Mozambique, au moins 30 personnes sont mortes depuis le début des contestations électorales, selon l'ONG Human Rights Watch

Air France suspend "jusqu'à nouvel ordre" le survol de la zone de la mer Rouge après le signalement d'un possible "objet lumineux" au-dessus du Soudan

Maroc

La Marocaine Vie : Mise en place réussie de la norme IFRS 17

La Marocaine Vie a mis en place avec succès la première norme internationale d’information...

Hydrogène vert: comment le Maroc devient incontournable Hydrogène vert: comment le Maroc devient incontournable

L'AFD ET LES ORGANISATIONS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ CIVILE (OSC) AU MAROC L'AFD ET LES ORGANISATIONS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ CIVILE (OSC) AU MAROC

L’écoresponsabilité, une priorité pour le développement du réseau routier marocain L’écoresponsabilité, une priorité pour le développement du réseau routier marocain

Sénégal

SENEGAL-ETATSUNIS-COOPERATION / Financement de la santé : le Sénégal va signer une lettre d’exécution avec l’USAID, mardi

Dakar, 22 mai (APS) – Le ministre des Finances et du Budget, Mamadou Moustapha Ba, et Paloma...

Saint-Louis-renforcement de la résilience et promotion des systèmes alimentaires durables : l’Isra, le Pnud et l’Adepme s’allient pour un partenariat fructueux

Célébration de la Quinzaine de l’Europe : L’Ue et le Sénégal veulent un partenariat renforcé

Sédhiou-accompagnement des initiatives d’autosuffisance en riz : le Projet de développement de la chaîne de valeurs du riz s’active pour 10.000 t/an

Côte d'Ivoire

En Côte d’Ivoire, Simone Gbagbo demande « pardon » aux victimes de crises politiques

Lors d’un meeting à Bouaké, l’ancienne première dame a également demandé le retour de Guillaume...

Culture - À Abidjan, Booba électrise le 15e Femua

Renforcement de la sécurité maritime dans le Golfe de Guinée : La Grèce finance une formation à Abidjan

Côte d’Ivoire: le président Ouattara prévoit une croissance du PIB de 7,2% en 2023