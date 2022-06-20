Politique - 20/06/2022

Philippe Corbé: "Les Français ont choisi de ne pas donner de majorité absolue au pays, il faut respecter ce choix"

Pour le chef du service politique de BFMTV, il ne faut pas essayer de contourner le choix des Français qui n'ont pas donné de majorité au gouvernement. Source :...

"Emmanuel Macron ne peut plus se réclamer de gauche": les enseignements des résultats du second tour par Matthieu Croissandeau

Résultats législatives: Ensemble en tête mais sans majorité, performance historique du RN avec 90 députés

Economie - 24/05/2022

Apprentissage : au moins six mois de plus pour les primes à l'embauche

Prévue jusqu'au 30 juin, la prime de 8.000 euros maximum pour l'embauche d'un alternant va être reconduite juqu'au 31 décembre, a annoncé ce mardi Olivier Dussopt. Les modalités pour les versements...

Retraites : le gouvernement remet à septembre la réforme qui fâche

Retraite : le bonus-malus de l'Agirc-Arrco n'a pas décalé l'âge de départ

International - 20/06/2022

VIDEO. "Info ou Intox" Tensions RD Congo - Rwanda : Attention aux images détournées !

Alors que les tensions historiques entre la République démocratique du Congo et le Rwanda ont été récemment ravivées, des publications viennent alimenter un climat politique et sécuritaire déjà...

Nigeria : des hommes armés enlèvent 36 personnes dans deux églises du nord-ouest du pays

RDC : "Patrice Lumumba va pouvoir reposer chez lui", souligne son petit-neveu Jean-Jacques Lumumba

Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert, virée en amoureux sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez



Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert ont été photographiés ce samedi en pleine balade à Saint-Tropez.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Laeticia-Hallyda...

People


Nous Les Ambitieuses ! - 22/05/2022

#NousLesAmbitieuses ! Des étudiants engagés & créateurs

Des étudiants engagés & créateurs Bravo pour votre participation au concours...

Digital Africa